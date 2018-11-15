Cartoons Dogs

I Am Fearless…

by Bryan
Comments 36

36 comments on “I Am Fearless…

  1. Kimberly Clark
    November 15, 2018

    Love your artwork!❤️🐾❤️

    Reply
  2. Ann Vanderlaan
    November 15, 2018

    Brilliant. The Thundertail Tribe seeks to be you.

    Reply
  3. Deb
    November 15, 2018

    Love it! The artwork and sentiment are spot on.

    Reply
  4. Claudia
    November 15, 2018

    The Best

    Reply
  5. Beth
    November 15, 2018

    Awwww- so true!!

    Reply
  6. Sandra
    November 15, 2018

    I love all of your work! It’s awesome!

    Reply
  7. Nancy Rosengren
    November 15, 2018

    Awww…love that fearless friend!

    Reply
  8. Laurie
    November 15, 2018

    ILOVE it! 😄❤️

    Reply
  9. Rajaram Devidas Rao
    November 15, 2018

    Majestic look of art and joyful buddy.

    Reply
  10. Cayte Carlson
    November 16, 2018

    Wonderful! Just like all of our fearless babies.

    Reply
  11. Nan
    November 16, 2018

    LOL, it’s as if you were spying on my big sweet Pittie Mama’s girl ❣

    Reply
  12. Michelle
    November 16, 2018

    Yes, that’s my 4 pound Chihuahua Hannah. She’s very brave while she’s on the couch but being on the floor is another story. 🙂

    Reply
  13. Christina McCoy
    November 16, 2018

    Precious!!!❤️❤️❤️

    Reply
  14. Susan Brown
    November 17, 2018

    Excellent and poignant.

    Reply
  15. Renee
    November 20, 2018

    Love your work! You have captured my feelings!

    Reply
  16. Barbara L.
    November 27, 2018

    Your artwork is totally and completely amazing……and always “spot on” !!! Love everything you create 😉

    Reply
  17. dariasnotes
    December 7, 2018

    Aww really nice! Reminds me my dog! 🙂

    Reply
  18. John Wayne
    December 7, 2018

    Nice sentiment I must say. Put a smile on my rigid face at the moment. Lol

    Reply

  19. Pingback: I Am Fearless… — Red and Howling – News20india

  20. Gilberto Torres Jr.
    December 7, 2018

    Haha, that’s cute! I also love your artwork.

    Reply
  21. orangefriday
    December 7, 2018

    I jussed missed my pet 🙁 Haha

    Reply
  23. Fariha Faaris
    December 7, 2018

    Lol… 😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  24. frejatravels
    December 7, 2018

    What a funny picture or drawing and positive motivation:)

    Reply

  25. Pingback: Schizophrenia to me means doing fine until I'm not... - Schizophrenia Recovery

  27. Suni Santhosh
    December 7, 2018

    Every one feels like this.

    Reply
  29. Cami Aranfu
    December 7, 2018

    aaaaaW! I love it!!

    Reply
  30. Undine
    December 7, 2018

    Charming. I love the truth and simplicity of it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply